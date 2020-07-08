Daughter of Biz mogul ASD, apologizes to ex hubby, IGP

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

Daughter of Kaduna based business mogul, Alhaji Sani, Dauda, ASD, Hajiya Nasiba Sani Dauda has sought for forgiveness from her estranged husband and his friend, the Inspector General of Police, Mr. Mohammed Adamu.

She said that her matrimonial squabble which attracted media attention in the North, was regrettable and should be led to rest.

The matrimonial squabble had led to the detention of her father and some of his associates when security operatives stormed the venue of her wedding in Kaduna.

Hajiya Nasiba Sani Dauda said that in the spirit of peace, she had withdrawn the “disparaging statement” made against the Inspector-General of Police and her former husband, Abubakar Musa, on November 12th 2019.

She explained that her remarks that were published “were borne out of anger and frustration because of the arrest and detention of my father, my elder brother and a member of my family by the police.”

“After careful consideration and deep reflection on the events, I now know and accept that I ought not to have made such statement/publication against the IGP, who is like a father to me and whom I respect tremendously, even though I have never met him.”

“As to my former husband, Abubakar Musa, whom I shared a lot with in the past, I sincerely apologize and retract all that I’ve said against him in my publication.”

“I hope and pray he will find a place in his heart to forgive me. And to his friends and relations, who I might have offended by my publication, I sincerely apologize,” she said.

“This apology/retraction is made by me voluntarily, in good faith and with the best of intention,” she said.

