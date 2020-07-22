Kindly Share This Story:

By Demola Akinyemi

The Nigeria Customs Service, Kwara State Area Command Tuesday in Ilorin destroyed seized food items said to be dangerous for human and animal consumption.

Items that were set ablaze in the presence on newsmen included 927 bags of foreign rice, 123 bags of semolina of 10Kg each, 25 bags of semolina of 5kg each and 35 cartons of mamador vegetable oil.

Earlier, the Head of Kwara Area of the Nigeria Customs Service, Comptroller Hussaini Ahmed,

told journalists that the Area Command had between January and June 2020 generated the sum of N2,343,952.86 into the coffers of the federal government.

He said, “From January to June this year alone this zonal command has remitted the sum of Two billion, three hundred and forty-three million, nine hundred and fifty-two thousand, three hundred and twenty-two Naira eighty-six kobo (₦2,343,952,322.86)into the Federal Government account as revenue generated.

“It is no longer news that COVID- 19 has affected virtually every aspect not only the nation’s economy but world at large. In the month of April 2020, the Command recorded zero revenue which is as a result of the lockdown. In May 2020, we were able to bounce back and surpassed what we generated in March 2020 with Two Hundred and Eighty-Seven Million Nine Thousand Four Hundred and Fifty-Six Thousand Forty-Eight Kobo (₦287, 009,456.48)”

“Today, I make bold to say that since my assumption of office in Kwara Area Command we have so far generated the sum of Four Billion Seven Hundred and Forty-Eight Million Two Hundred and Seventy Thousand Three Hundred and Sixty Five Naira Thirty Four Kobo (₦4, 748,270,365.34) and remit same to Federation account”.

He said the Command has made an unprecedented number of seizures including 2,598 Bags of foreign rice, 34 kegs of vegetable oil of 25 liters each, 41 units of various types of used vehicles, 372 jerry cans of PMS of 25 liters each and 3,742 kg of Cannabis Sativa popularly known as marijuana.

Ahmed, who decried the activities of smugglers despite the closure of the nation’s land borders warned them to steer clear of the Area Command or meet their waterloo.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: