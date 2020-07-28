CUPP rebrands, sets up special committee ahead of 2023

Kindly Share This Story:

In line with our resolve to reposition and rebrand the Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) for the collective good of all Nigerians and the need to form a formidable force ahead of the 2023 elections, the CUPP held an extra-ordinary virtual General Assembly meeting on Monday, July 27, 2020.

Also read:

The CUPP wishes to apologize to members and stakeholders for allowing an individual hijack the coalition for his own personal and selfish goals. CUPP notes that Nigeria is currently in dire need of a coalition that has the capacity of serving as a constructive watchdog against bad policies of the government.

It is against this backdrop that the CUPP resolves to reposition itself from being a combatant opposition to an opposition that is purposeful, result-oriented, focused, demand-driven, and providing alternative views to correct what is wrong with government in Nigeria-opposing policies that are not good for our country.

Based on current political realities and the need to forge a formidable force for the good of our beloved country, CUPP also resolved to set up a committee to draw a roadmap towards the 2023 elections.

The committee will be co-chaired by Alhaji Abdulsalam Abdulkadir and Dr Emeka Okengwu has Akinloye Oyeniyi as secretary. Other members include Dr Jalil Tafawa Balewa, Comrade Usman Ikeleji Abdullahi, Comrade Alistar Soyede, and Hon. Abayomi Runsewe.

CUPP wishes to assure all Nigerians that the coalition will not relent in its mandate of putting the government in check for the collective good of our beloved nation.

Vanguard News

Kindly Share This Story: