CSCS commits N100m to war against COVID-19

THE Central Securities Clearing System (CSCS) Plc, has made a cash donation to the to the Capital Market Support Committee for COVID-19 (CMSCC), an initiative of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). In addition, the CSCS donated a fully equipped and insured state-of-the-art Ambulance to the CMSCC

The CMSCC seeks to complement the effort of the Federal and State Governments in stemming the spread of the novel coronavirus, which has undermined economic and social activities across the world.

CSCS stated that it will also be partnering other stakeholders in the distribution of 100,000 face masks aimed at providing free facemasks to the most vulnerable, low – income households across the country.

In his remarks while presenting the ambulance and cash donation to CMSCC, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Central Securities Clearing System Plc, Mr. Haruna Jalo-Waziri said, “We find it imperative to collaborate with other stakeholders in the capital market in this war against COVID-19. The safety of Nigerians and the growth of the economy is a collective responsibility that we cannot leave to the government alone.

“We have committed N100million to this war against COVID-19, as we are also supporting the efforts of other stakeholders. Whilst we continue to support the society through CSR initiatives, we believe our most impactful support to the capital market and broader Nigerian economy is through our services.”

Whilst receiving the Ambulance and cash donation, the Chairman of the CMSCC, Mr. Ariyo Olushekun, applauded the Executive Management and Board of CSCS Plc for the response to the SEC-led clarion call on capital market stakeholders. He noted that CSCS has in its usual practice demonstrated commitment to the wellbeing of the Nigerian public and more precisely its support for the growth and development of the capital market.

