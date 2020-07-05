COVID-19:MeCure engages over 10,000 doctors for online consultations

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chioma Obinna

As COVID-19 pandemic continues to change consumer behaviour and forces businesses to rethink globally, MeCure Smart has launched online medical consultation with over 10,000 doctors on board.

This is coming on the heels of a new normal where simple tasks such as grocery shopping or a simple walk in the park now come with social distancing, guidelines and protocols. However, the pandemic has also forced businesses to rethink their Strategy and make favourable and long-term changes.

The MeCure Smart, a smartphone app (msb.ng) which allows remote online consultations, is partnering HelloDocApp, the largest online community of doctors in Nigeria to bring over 10,000 doctors on its platform.

According to the Product Manager, MeCure Smart, Mr. Ajinkya Shelar, when the MeCure Smart was launched in April 2019, it was simply conducting an experiment to determine if the Nigerian market was ready for healthcare services through a digital platform.

Confirming progress made with the app, Shelar, explained that by February 2020 they were not able to handle the sheer volume of calls anymore.

“The scale and demand for telemedicine services were overwhelming today. We decided to tie up with HelloDoc,” Shelar stated.

Speaking further, Shelar added that the partnership would allow them to on-board over 4,000+ doctors across every speciality ranging from general physicians to even neurosurgeons on the MeCure Smart app immediately.

“We intend to further expand it to up to more than 10,000 doctors by the end of 2020.”

The Product manager said through the initiative anyone in Nigeria would immediately have access to quality and affordable healthcare that is also COVID-safe.

He said: “Each doctor on the platform has a verified Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN) certificate and is vetted through a rigorous background check.”

As businesses continue to grapple in these unprecedented times, if there is one thing needed more than anything else to keep going, it is innovation. And MeCure Smart seems to be innovating in the right direction, he said.

