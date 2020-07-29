Kindly Share This Story:

The Chief Executive Officer, Samclare Nigeria Limited, Samson Ajobiewe, has re-emphasised the need to continuously disinfect houses in Nigeria in an effort to prevent ravaging COVID-19 pandemic.

Mr Ajobiewe explained that among other health precautions, disinfection should be taken seriously as it helps to promote “deep cleaning services.”

The CEO explained that Samclare Limited has been disinfecting some parts of Ikorodu community as a Corporate Social Responsibility, said: “The second phase of the CRS (Corporate Social Responsibility) on professional decontamination/disinfection of specific public places in Balogun Jaiyesimi Estate, in Parafa, Ikorodu, Lagos-State, was done on the 27th of June, 2020.

“This was aimed at decontaminating specific shared contact surfaces across the estate (estate gates, estate central mosque, accesses to stores with high patronage, bus-stops, and other environmental public contact surfaces within the estate.”

Mr Ajobiewe also explained that “The disinfection/decontamination and deep cleaning was done with the use of oxide disinfection systems to kill coronavirus and 99.9 per cent bacterial, mildew and mould, this system of decontamination is eco-friendly and was carried out by certified and competent applicators without posing threats to or endangering peoples lives and the environment at large.

“The next disinfection is scheduled to hold in 25th of July 2020 and the scope will include but not limited to all high trafficked stores, business centres, salons, estate security guardhouse, estate bus stop etc

“Our belief is to prioritise the safety of lives and properties as part of our infection prevention and control programmes on biodefense and biosecurity,” Samson Ajobiewe said.

Samclare Nigeria Limited is a registered cleaning, fumigation, health and safety consulting company; offering professional services to business offices, construction sites and private homes all over the country. Also, they control rodents and pests professionally, using environmental-friendly, standard chemicals and integrated pest management strategies as per WHO and COSHH regulations.

