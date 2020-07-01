COVID -19 testing remains free – LASG

Kindly Share This Story:

says it will regulate cost in private facilities

By Chioma Obinna

The Lagos State Government yesterday said COVID 19 testing in the state remains free for only patients that meet the case definition in public facilities even as it said it would be regulating the cost in private facilities.

Making the clarification in a press statement, the State Commissioner for Information & Strategy, Mr. Gbenga Omotoso said tests in public facilities in the state remained free.

Omotosho said: “The State would like to reassure the general public that testing is still free at all the COVID-19 public testing laboratories for all Lagos residents and all Lagosians are enjoined to take advantage of this service if they feel unwell or feel they have had a close contact with an infected person.

“The Government has established sampling centres across the State and has continued to enhance the capacity of the public testing laboratories to test all those who require testing free of charge. If any resident feels unwell, please complain about the appropriate channel by calling 08000CORONA.

He added that the Lagos State Government launched a Consortium of seven private laboratories in the first phase as part of the testing strategy to increase the accessibility of testing facilities to the organised the private and corporate sector who wish to test for various reasons.

“For the avoidance of doubt, it is necessary to reiterate to members of the public that testing remains free of charge at all public testing laboratories.”

Also on his twitter handle; the State Commissioner for Health, Prof Akin Abayomi disclosed that the state government will be regulating the cost of the test in private facilities as the public protector.

He said more private laboratories will be accredited soon as they go through the rigorous validation process set by the government to avoid monopoly.

“Our testing time is now under 24 hours at the Lagos State Biobank. The turnaround time is improving with every passing week as is the volume of testing now standing at about 1,000 per day and increasing.”

Responding to questions on Twitter on payment in private laboratories, he said: “Yes, that is how it works if you approach the accredited private labs above. However, all our public testing centres are still free and accessible to all Lagosians.

