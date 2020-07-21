COVID 19 Scare: Minister of Police Affairs goes into isolation

Kindly Share This Story:

By Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja

Officials of the Ministry of Police Affairs on Tuesday confirmed to Vanguard that the Minister of Police Affairs, Muhammad Dingyadi has commenced the self-isolation procedure as a precautionary measure against the Coronavirus.

The official told Vanguard on the phone that the measure followed Dingyadi’s meeting with his counterpart and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, who has tested positive for the virus.

The Police Affairs minister and a former Sokoto State governor, Senator Aliyu Wammako had held an official meeting with Mr. Onyeama last Thursday and photographs showed the minister and others observing social distances and wearing face masks.

However, following the disclosure by the Foreign Affairs minister that he tested positive, the Police minister thought it wise to go into isolation.

The aide to the minister disclosed that “After the meeting and disclosure by the Foreign minister, Mr. Muhammad Dingyadi had undergone several COVID 19 tests and that all the results had come out negative but still the minister was taking precaution”.

It would be recalled that Geoffrey Onyeama who is also a member of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, tested positive and announced his status on his Twitter handle on Sunday after one of the tests returned positive for the virus.

It could not be immediately ascertained if other PTF members would take the COVID-19 test or go into quarantine on account of Onyeama’s status.

