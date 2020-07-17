COVID-19: Sanwo-Olu task Trade Fair leaders on safety precautions

Kindly Share This Story:

By Olayinka Ajayi

In a bid to contain community spread of the Coronavirus, the Lagos State governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has urged market leaders at international trade Fair along Badagry express road to adhere strictly to healthy tips by caregivers.

The governor gave the charge at the just concluded 3 – days training on COVID -19 containment, in Amuwo Odofin Local Government of the State.

Speaking on behalf of the governor, chairman of the LGA, Engr. Oluwaseyi Buraimoh said: “Governor Sanwo-Olu, had advised Lagosians on the need for their compliance with the State policy on the containment of coronavirus pandemic within the state.

“In accordance with his directives, we have advanced the campaign against further spread using the just concluded 3 – day free training to imbibe the clinical culture and COVID – 19 virus precautionary measure in the populated international market.

“I appeal to the individual market operators in the Trade Fair Complex to be safety conscious because Nigerians appreciate your brains since you are gifts to the nation.”

Responding, the market leaders who represented various organizations collectively assured the chairman of absolute compliance said: “For now, businesses in the Trade Fair Complex only open 3days weekly, between the hours of 9 am and 3 pm; provisions have been made at the entrances of the trade fair complex’s main gate for patronisers to wash and sanitise their hands; keeping social distance; well kitted with face masks and hand gloves, the obligation of business travellers who just returned from International trips to mandatorily isolate themselves for 14 days before entering the trade fair complex, among other COVID-19 safety measures”.

Vanguard

