COVID-19: Police confirms arrest of suspect alleged of damaging hospital equipment

By Shina Abubakar – Osogbo

Osun State Police Command has confirmed the arrest of one Ayo Olawuyi, who allegedly damaged Muslim Hospital’s property in Ede, Osun State over the death of his elder brother in the facility.

According to the Command’s Public Relations Officer, Yemisi Opalola, the suspect was arrested on Wednesday and was held in isolation for interrogation.

She added that the suspect, along with his sister that followed him to the command, was however handed over to the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) for coronavirus test.

According to her, the command invited the NCDC due to the report of the manner he handled the corpse of his brother before he was forcefully buried.

Ayo was said to have lost his temper when the death of his brother was announced by the doctor and was engaged in wanton destruction of the hospital equipment.

A source at the hospital revealed that the deceased died shortly after he was admitted into the hospital, in which the Director of the Hospital, Dr Moshood Akanbi, insisted on conducting autopsy on the corpse as the hospital suspected the victim of having covid 19 and was to be referred to government hospital for test before his demise.

It was gathered that Ayo assaulted the Medical Director, Dr Moshood Akanbi, his staffers and other patients, removing transfusion lines and drips, while the police team invited watched helplessly.

According to sources, the suspect was said to be protesting against the lackadaisical manner with which his dead brother was treated.

But, Dr Moshood Akanbi, said “Mr Mutiu Olawuyi was rushed to the emergency unit of our hospital by his brother, Ayo, around 9:19 pm on Friday.

“Medical personnel on duty swiftly attended to the patient because he was in a critical condition. He was put on oxygen as a means of stabilization.

“However, despite several efforts of the doctors and other health practitioners, the patient succumbed to death within ten minutes of his admission.

“The deceased brother, then started terrorizing and assaulting the staff as well as other patients on admission.

“He destroyed some hospital equipment and the Camry car of his late brother”.

Dr Moshood further stated that he contacted B Division of the Nigeria Police Force located in Ede, and Police came immediately, adding that Ayo continued with his violent reaction despite the presence of the law enforcement agents.

The Medical personnel continued,” He forcefully took the body out, in the presence of the B Division DPO and the Chairman of Ede South LGA.”

As at the time of filing this report, it was gathered that the Divisional Police Officer in charge of the station within the jurisdiction has been transferred out of the station for alleged complicity.

However, Opalola denied comment on the alleged transfer of the DPO but stated that the Commissioner of police has ordered thorough investigation into the matter as soon as the suspect is declared fit to continue with police interrogation.

