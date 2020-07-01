COVID-19: PDP prays for Okowa, others

Kindly Share This Story:

By Dirisu Yakubu

ABUJA- The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Wednesday, called on Nigerians to pray for the speedy recovery of Delta State Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, his wife, Edith, as well as other leaders and Nigerian citizens following their positive test to the coronavirus.

In a statement signed by the spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan, the party expressed concern over the reports of the spread of the disease in the country but remained optimistic that the nation would soon overcome the pandemic with the concerted effort of all compatriots in various sectors of intervention.

READ ALSO: Benue Executive Council approves reopening of schools

The statement urged Nigerians “not to succumb to fear but to continue to be vigilant and prayerful while redoubling all efforts in adhering to and enlightening others on health safety directives of personal hygiene, social distancing and early reporting of symptoms.”

The PDP reiterated its commendation to health workers and other Nigerians in the public and private sectors, who are on the frontline, for their sacrifices at stemming the spread of the virus.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: