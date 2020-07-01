COVID-19: PDP condemns gun attack on FMC, Lokoja

Kindly Share This Story:

By Dirisu Yakubu, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has condemned the attack on Federal Medical Centre, FMC, Lokoja, the Kogi state capital by gunmen, who invaded the facility and allegedly destroyed and carted away documents and equipment used for data collection and management of COVID-19 in the state.

The party expressed shock over the violent attack and called on government at both the state and federal levels to do everything possible to arrest the perpetrators and bring them to book, even as it noted that such an attack “on a medical facility cannot be justified under any guise, whatsoever.”

A statement issued by the national publicity secretary of the party, Kola Ologbondiyan reads: “It is revealing that the gunmen shot their way into the Medical Centre at the time the staffers were getting ready for a press conference on issues related to the state’s COVID -19 status; invaded the record and administration department where they destroyed sensitive documents and carted away computers, in addition to ransacking the office of the Chief Medical Director.

“It is instructive to state that the target and mode of the attack strongly expose a desperate mission to destroy gathered information, suppress statistics, and completely disrupt COVID-19 management effort in the state.

“Nigerians are invited to note that the attack came just a day after Kogi state governor, Yahaya Bello, declared COVID-19 an artificial creation, orchestrated to shorten the lifespan of the people.

“The PDP recalls that it had on Monday raised alarm over the hostile attitude of the Kogi state government towards the COVID-19 intervention in the state, which is resulting in fear of unreported cases and alleged ‘silent death’ in the state.

“The party laments the situation in Kogi state and urged President Muhammadu Buhari to call Governor Yahaya Bello to order, particularly over his needless confrontation with the managers of COVID-19 issues in the state,” the statement reads in part.

Vanguard

