COVID-19 patient gives birth in Ogun

Ogun map

James Ogunnaike – Abeokuta

A 28-year-old COVID-19 patient has successfully put to bed at the State Hospital, Ijaye in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

The State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Tomi Coker, disclosed this on Wednesday in a congratulatory message to the health workers who took delivery of the patient’s baby at the hospital premises.

Coker explained that a dedicated team of doctors, midwives, and other health workers took the safe delivery of the mother, who was asymptomatic, in the early hours of Tuesday without putting their health and others at risk.

The commissioner added that the decision to celebrate the health workers was to commend their longstanding professional efforts towards containing the further spread of the deadly virus among the people.

“The Gov Dapo Abiodun-led administration in the state is indeed appreciative of the concerted efforts of healthcare professionals who have exemplified themselves over time and particularly towards containing the spread of the virus among the people.

“Today, we are at the State Hospital to celebrate our doctors, midwives, and others for taking delivery of a baby girl by an asymptomatic COVID-19 mother for this great feat.

“It is very easy to criticize, but when some people do brave things such as these, all we need to do is to always appreciate them so they can be motivated to do much more whenever the need arises,” Coker said.

The husband of the patient, who craved anonymity, appreciated God and the team of healthcare workers for the safe delivery of the newborn and the mother.

“I strongly believe that COVID-19 exists; there is no doubt about it. I want to encourage people that whosoever that is found positive should not see it as a death sentence.

“It is something that is treatable and for those that have proper immune to fight it, would fight it and the person would be back to his normal self.

“When I was told that my wife had the virus, I subjected her to self-isolation at home, which she did and hoping God to heal her outrightly,” he said.

He advised the general public, particularly those that still do not believe the virus exists to strictly follow the laid down guidelines on COVID-19.

Vanguard

