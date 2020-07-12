COVID-19: Parents don’t want their wards back in school yet ― Survey

Kindly Share This Story:

…Teachers don’t want to resume too

By Adesina Wahab

Despite the hues and cries that followed the decision of the Federal Government that schools should not reopen yet, a survey carried out online by a group has shown that majority of parents also don’t want their wards back in school yet.

The online survey was carried out by a group, the Concerned Parents and Educators, CPE, and the poll opened on its Facebook page on Friday afternoon.

Also, the group did a survey about whether teachers are ready to go back to their duty posts as things are now regarding the management of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The survey about parent stated thus: “_Yes or No survey. As a parent, if schools open now, will you allow your child to go back to School. This survey is being monitored. We appreciate your thoughts.”

The one about teachers asked: “_Survey. Yes or No please. Do you feel safe returning to school now with all students present. Note, this is a monitored survey but we need your opinion.”

As at 10.30 pm on Saturday when our correspondent stopped monitoring responses to the surveys, the first one about parents allowing their wards to go back to school had over 3,900 comments and from what was obtained, more than 65 percent of the respondents said NO.

It was also found that some who offered reasons for their decisions based their replies on the increase in COVID-19 cases and its fatalities.

For the second question, over 1000 people had replied as at Saturday night and nearly 55 percent also said NO.

Even some of the respondents who said yes gave some conditions.

They stated that they were ready to resume if adequate precautionary steps to prevent transmission of the disease were put in place.

Commenting on the development, the Founder of CPE, Mrs Yinka Ogunde, said the step was taken to gauge the feelings of the people about recent developments in the education sector.

CPE was founded over five years ago and has over 25,000 members spread across 27 states in Nigeria and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

It is an advocacy and pressure group on education matters and comprises teachers, parents, educators, and others.

