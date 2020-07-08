Vanguard Logo

Vanguard News

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

COVID-19 panic in N/ Assembly: Minority leader,Elumelu urges members to go for test

On 12:37 pmIn News, Politicsby
Kindly Share This Story:
Covid 19: Elumelu tests negative

…says family members, 11 domestic staff test negative

By Levinus Nwabughiogu

ABUJA-Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Hon. Ndudi Elumelu (PDP- Delta State) has urged his colleagues to go for coronavirus (COVID-19) test in the overall interest of the parliament.
This came as he made public the results of the test conducted on him, his household and domestic staff which returned negative.
It will be recalled that the National Assembly was on Tuesday thrown in to confusion when reports in some quarters that about 50 lawmakers were feared to have contracted the deadly disease.

READ ALSOOndo election: APC assures aspirants of fair, credible primaries

Though the House spokesperson, Hon Benjamin Kalu refuted the report, describing it as “fake news” to be ignored, the development may have prompted the sudden adjournment of plenary to next week.
According to a statement made  available to news men in Abuja which was personally signed by the law maker,
the test was conducted on him, family members and other 11 domestic Staff on 3rd July, this year and the results came out negative
Expressing happiness on the outcome of the test, the lawmaker called on his colleagues to take that route also.
The statement reads “I, Hon Ndudi Elumelu, Minority Leader House of Representatives, did another Covid-19 test on Friday 3rd of July with his family and his other 11 domestic staffs and I am happy to announce that the results came out negative .
“I urge  my Honourable Colleagues to same immediately in our own interest”.

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!