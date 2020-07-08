COVID-19 panic in N/ Assembly: Minority leader,Elumelu urges members to go for test

Kindly Share This Story:

…says family members, 11 domestic staff test negative

By Levinus Nwabughiogu

ABUJA-Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Hon. Ndudi Elumelu (PDP- Delta State) has urged his colleagues to go for coronavirus (COVID-19) test in the overall interest of the parliament.

This came as he made public the results of the test conducted on him, his household and domestic staff which returned negative.

It will be recalled that the National Assembly was on Tuesday thrown in to confusion when reports in some quarters that about 50 lawmakers were feared to have contracted the deadly disease.

Though the House spokesperson, Hon Benjamin Kalu refuted the report, describing it as “fake news” to be ignored, the development may have prompted the sudden adjournment of plenary to next week.

According to a statement made available to news men in Abuja which was personally signed by the law maker,

the test was conducted on him, family members and other 11 domestic Staff on 3rd July, this year and the results came out negative

Expressing happiness on the outcome of the test, the lawmaker called on his colleagues to take that route also.

The statement reads “I, Hon Ndudi Elumelu, Minority Leader House of Representatives, did another Covid-19 test on Friday 3rd of July with his family and his other 11 domestic staffs and I am happy to announce that the results came out negative .

“I urge my Honourable Colleagues to same immediately in our own interest”.

Kindly Share This Story: