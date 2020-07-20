COVID-19: Oyo now ready to conduct WAEC, other external exams ― SUBEB Chair

Kindly Share This Story:

By Adeola Badru

THE Oyo State Government has disclosed its readiness to present students in the state for the West African Examination Council (WAEC) as well as other external examinations as the world prepares for post-COVID-19 realities.

The Chairman, Oyo State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), Dr Nureni Adeniran, said this in Ibadan on Monday, while leading members of the board and management of SUBEB to Islamic Mission Schools 1 and II, Bode and UMC Demonstration Basic Schools I, II and III, Molete, Ibadan to warn owners of shanties and illegal structures around the schools’ environments.

He said judging from the readiness of the state through the preparation of students in all terminal classes, students would now face any external examination, including WAEC and the Joint Admission Matriculation Examination (JAMB).

“Earlier, the Federal Government said they cancelled WAEC but we thank God that they have reversed themselves, WAEC is conducted by a regional body comprising many countries, Nigeria inclusive and the COVID-19 pandemic is global, so whatever the body says should be the final, not what Nigeria thinks should happen.”

“But nonetheless, Oyo State is on top of the situation, we are preparing our students and pupils for all examinations, especially those in terminal classes, you also know that SUBEB has been doing classes for all categories of pupils and students through the television since the pandemic broke out, it shows our readiness.”

During the monitoring exercise, Dr Adeniran stated that the state government would not condone any form of illegality in the education sector, especially in the primary schools across the state.

“We will not allow erection of shanties, kiosks and illegal structures around our school premises, we are not going to condone such illegality, allowing such will have negative impacts on the psyche and performance of our pupils.

“We have come to warn them and give them ultimatum for the evacuation of their structures today unfailingly, we shall come back and demolish the structures if they fail to remove them.”

The chairman emphasised that the state government was not after the destruction of property and businesses of the people, but rather bringing sanity to the education sector and its administration in the state.

“We are not after the destruction of people’s property and businesses but to bring sanity to the education sector especially at the primary schools level,” he assured.

Vanguard

