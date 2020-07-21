COVID-19: Osun state govt to reduce budget by N37.4 bn

Kindly Share This Story:

Osun State Government has proposed to reduce the 2020 appropriation bill by a whopping sum of N37.4 bn following the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the state’s economy.

The bill which was initially N119.6bn is to be reviewed downward to N82.2 bn in line with the current economic realities.

In a letter titled, “The appropriation ammendment Bill 2020” written to the House of Assembly by the State Governor, Mr. Adegboyega Oyetola seeking for a review of the already passed 2020 budget read on the floor by the Speaker, Hon. Timothy Owoeye was already read for the second time at the house plenary.

The letter reads in part, “Mr Speaker and distinguished members will recall that year 2020 Appropriation bill was passed into law on Tuesday, December 24,2019 and assented to on December 30, 2019.

“The size of the budget was one hundred and nineteen billion, five hundred and fifty million, four hundred and one thousand, forty Naira.

“However, the global COVID-19 pandemic which has badly affected all sectors of the economy has paved way for a review of the year 2020 budget. It is pertinent to inform you that the global lockdown which doesn’t exonerate the state of Osun has affected all the revenue variables including the IGR and proceed from the Federation account.

“As a result of this, the year 2020 approved budget of all Agencies of government has been reviewed downward to accommodate the current social and economic realities with focus on COVID-19 responsive activities”.

The Speaker added N9,442,503,260.00 which was 11.5% of the N82, 229, 070, 760.00 is dedicated to fighting COVID-19 and post COVID recovery activities.

He added that the governor in the draft ammendment Bill hinted that the revised budget has already been over-stretched considering the drastic reduction in the internally generated revenue of the state and the Federal allocation fund as a result of the lockdown multiplier effect.

The budget was however committed to the House Committee on finance and appropriation.

