COVID-19: Ortom’s Chief of Staff successfully treated, discharged

By Peter Duru

The Chief of Staff to the Benue State Governor, Mr Terwase Orbunde, who three weeks ago tested positive for COVID-19 has been successfully treated and discharged from the isolation centre in Makurdi.

Mr Orbunde who made his status known in a statement he personally signed yesterday in Makurdi which he titled “I’m God’s Testimonial” promised to collaborate with stakeholders in the state to ensure that the virus was successfully contained.

In the statement, the Chief of Staff recalled that he informed the public that he tested positive to COVID-19 on July 4th, 2020. “That same day, Governor Samuel Ortom also confirmed in a press briefing that I was among some of his close staff and associates, who tested positive to the virus.

“Consequently, I went into self-isolation in compliance with COVID-19 protocols.

“After observing the stipulated protocols and having received the required treatment, I wish to state that officials of the NCDC after conducting other subsequent tests have declared that I am negative and also released me from isolation. I have therefore resumed official duties.

“May I express appreciation to God Almighty for his mercies which include sound health, Governor Samuel Ortom and the COVID-19 Committee chaired by the Deputy Governor, Mr Benson Abounu and all the frontline staff who have stood by me and handled my case.

“I appreciate my wife, Abigail, my immediate family, the brethren, associates, staff, well-wishers and all those who stood with me in prayer and other forms of support.

“I stand in prayers with the first Lady, Dr Eunice Ortom, the SSG, Prof. Anthony Ijohor, the HoS, Mrs Veronica Onyeke and all those who were affected by the virus, for their speedy recovery and discharge.

“I pledge to collaborate with relevant stakeholders in the fight against the pandemic and to take all measures required to be safe while encouraging people to make themselves available for test and comply with the relevant protocols.

“I’m alive and well, as a testimonial to God’s faithfulness, protection and preservation so that I can accomplish His purpose for my life,” he added.

