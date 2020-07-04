COVID-19: Ortom negative as CoS, HoS, cooks, maids, aide test positive

Kindly Share This Story:

Governor goes into self-isolation, calls for mass testing

By Peter Duru – Makurdi

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state, Saturday disclosed that aside from his wife and son, his Chief of Staff, Terwase Orbunde, Head of Service, Veronica Onyeke, Secretary to the State Government, SSG, Anthony Ijoho and the Vice Chairman of the State COVID-19 Action Committee, have all tested positive to COVID-19.

He further disclosed that some of his cooks, maids and personal aide also tested positive to the virus in the mass testing recently conducted in the state government house.

The Governor who made the disclosure in Makurdi during his routine update on the virus in the state, said his test came out negative but stated that he was going on self-isolation with his family members while his sample would be taken after three days for another round of test.

ALSO READ:

He said the State Action Committee on COVID-19 would also meet next week to review the relaxed lockdown with a view to coming out with stringent measures to contain the spread of the virus in the state.

According to Ortom, “COVID-19 is right in my house that is why everyone must take precaution. We must know that it is not a death sentence but we must all observe the World Health Organisation’s Protocol on COVID-19 to remain safe.

“Since my wife, son, cooks, maids and staff are involved and are going on isolation, I will also isolate myself until we get clearance from our doctors. Already some are manifesting the symptoms while others have not.

“We have already reached out to all those who had contact with my wife in the last few days to go for test and possible isolation. We have also fumigated the entire government house.

“The lesson we must all learn from this is that if the first family can be affected by all the safety measures we have in place, nobody is immune from this. That is why we must take measures to protect ourselves.

“I advise that we should all make ourselves available for test, including journalists, to help us know our status. We must all take our lives seriously if not for our own selves, for the sake of our loved ones.”

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: