COVID-19: OPay puts some business units on hold

By Sherifat Lawal
OPay has confirmed that some of its business units will be put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the harsh business condition globally.
In a statement from OPay, business units which include ride-hailing services, ORide, OCar as well as OExpress will be put on pause.
OPay opined that globally, ride-sharing businesses have been heavily impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
OPay, however, said it will continue to invest in the eCommerce space.
The statement noted: “OPay will continue to invest in and grow in the eCommerce space aligning its customer and business eCommerce units, which will continue to operate and grow.”