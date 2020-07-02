Breaking News
Translate

COVID-19: OPay puts some business units on hold

On 3:27 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

COVID-19: OPay to put some business units on hold

By Sherifat Lawal

OPay has confirmed that some of its business units will be put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the harsh business condition globally.

In a statement from OPay, business units which include ride-hailing services, ORide, OCar as well as OExpress will be put on pause.

OPay opined that globally, ride-sharing businesses have been heavily impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

OPay, however, said it will continue to invest in the eCommerce space.

The statement noted: “OPay will continue to invest in and grow in the eCommerce space aligning its customer and business eCommerce units, which will continue to operate and grow.”

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!