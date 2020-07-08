COVID-19: Opay commits N50m, 300,000 face mask to support frontline medics

Kindly Share This Story:

Nigerian financial service technology company, OPay has donated 300,000 medical face masks to hospitals and healthcare centres in Nigeria.

This its part of #DoMore initiative to support the COVID-19 fight,

Last month, Opay announced 50 Million Naira fund set up to provide medical supplies to frontline health workers as well as relief support for the less privileged during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Opay also in June, donated 100,000 medical face masks to the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH) as part of the Nigerian Stock Exchange’s #MaskForAllNg campaign.

The supplies were received by the Chief Medical Director of LASUTH, Professor Adetokunbo Fabamwo.

While receiving the supplies, the Chief Medical Director of LASUTH, Professor Adetokunbo Fabamwo, stated that, “For public-spirited companies like OPay, who have made this very generous donation, we say thank you. We are very excited, this will go a long way.”

A total of 150,000 medical face masks was also donated to the Lagos State Primary Healthcare Board who delivers essential health care to an estimated 25m people. They will oversee the distribution of the health supplies to 309 primaries healthcare centres, spread over 57 local Government areas in Lagos State.

Also, 50,000 medical face masks were donated to the Ogun State Hospital Management Board.

“We are surprised but grateful for the donation from OPay. This is a huge contribution that will go a long way to support our efforts to protect our frontline health care workers who are daily exposed to the risks that COVID-19 poses”, Dr Tomi Coker, Ogun State Commissioner of Health stated

Speaking about the donations recently made, Country Manager Iniabasi Akpan says “We at OPay, consider it a duty of ours to support our frontline medical workers. They are our brothers, sisters, mothers and fathers working tirelessly during this pandemic, they are the real heroes.

“One effective way to protect ourselves from the virus is with the use of face masks. As the saying goes, “prevention is better than cure”, We hope with this donation we can continue to achieve this.

OPay, a leading mobile money (MMO) and financial technology platform in Nigeria is dedicated to accelerating financial inclusion through technology. Currently, it has a network of 300,000 agents, 5 million registered app users, and an ever-increasing range of financial and related services for Nigerians.

