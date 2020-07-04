Covid-19: Onuesoke advises adherence to preventive guidelines

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ephraim Oseji

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain, Chief Sunny Onuesoke has again advised the people of Delta state to strictly adhere to the preventive guidelines of Covid-19 as instructed by the Nigeria Centre For Disease Control (NCDC) in order to curtail the spread of the dreaded disease.

It will be recalled that the PDP Chieftain had earlier this year appealed to government, humanitarian and non-governmental organizations to embark on immediate large scale sensitization of the rural community which should be centered around the practice of personal and environmental hygiene generally, as well as the adherence to social distancing.

Speaking on telephone yesterday, Onuesoke urged Deltans to protect themselves and others around them by taking appropriate precautions by adhering to advice and guidelines provided by health authority for the prevention and spread of Covid-19. He added that relaxing the lockdown did not mean that was the end of the disease, stressing that this was the time they had to be very cautious.

“To achieve this, we should clean our hands often by using soap and water, or an alcohol-based hand sanitizer. We should maintain a safe distance, wear mask when physical distancing is not possible.

“Do not touch your eyes, nose or mouth. Cover your nose and mouth with your bent elbow or a tissue when you cough or sneeze. Stay at home if you feel unwell or do not have anything important to do outside. If you have a fever, cough and difficulty in breathing, seek medical attention,” Onuesoke advised.

VANGUARD

Kindly Share This Story: