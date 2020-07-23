COVID-19: Oniru celebrates golden jubilee quietly

Kindly Share This Story:

By Gabriel Olawale

The Oniru of Iru land, HRM Oba AbdulWasiu Omogbolahan Lawal will tomorrow July 24th turns 50 years old.

His Royal Majesty has decided to celebrate this golden jubilee quietly in line with the recent developments and state restrictions on public gatherings due to the COVID-19 pandemic even as he called for prayers for the development of Iruland, Lagos State and Nigeria in general.

According to a statement signed by the Private Secretary to the Oniru of Iru land, Mr. Hakeem Akintoye said urged well wishers to refrain from paying courtesy visits to the palace, rather, they are advised to join Oba Lawal in prayers from their homes.

“On Friday, July 24, 2020; HRM Oba AbdulWasiu Omogbolahan Lawal will turn 50 years old. This landmark birthday is worth rolling out the drums for celebrations, considering his recent ascension as the 15th Oniru of Iruland. However, Kabiyesi believes that this special occasion should also be for reflection.

“HRM expresses gratitude for your kind gestures so far, and urges all groups to put forward the various plans already underway. As the king celebrates this milestone age, may his heart desires for the people of Iru land, Lagos State and Nigeria be met; and may his reign be prosperous and blessed.

“Happy Birthday, Kabiyesi! Ki ade pe lori, Ki bata pe lese”

