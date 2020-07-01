COVID-19: Okowa, wife test positive, tells Deltans to observe all laid down protocols

Kindly Share This Story:

..observe all laid down protocols, Okowa tells Deltans

By Festus Ahon

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa and wife, Edith, Wednesday, tested positive to COVID-19.

Recall that the Governor and his family went into isolation last Friday after one of their daughters tested positive to the virus.

Chief Press Secretary to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, Mr Olisa Ifeajika who confirmed this in a statement, said the Governor and his wife are stable and have commenced necessary treatment, and further isolation.

Also read:

According to Ifeajika, the governor expressed gratitude to Deltans for their prayers for his family and called for continued supplications for all patients undergoing treatment for the pandemic.

He assured that his administration would not relent in its efforts at combating the virus in the state, and urged the public to support the government in that regard by complying with prescribed protocols by Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

He said: “COVID-19 is real. The rate is increasing in our state and the virus is taking the lives of some of our people.

“I, therefore, again call on every Deltan to observe the protocols on the virus while in public, to curb further spread of the virus, especially in the communities.’’

Vanguard News

Kindly Share This Story: