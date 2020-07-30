COVID-19: Observe Eid prayer at home, Abiodun tells Ogun muslims

Kindly Share This Story:

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun has said that there would not be any form of “Eid” prayer or any form of public gathering in respect of the Eid-il Kabir in the State this year.

The governor noted that the ravaging COVID-19 has made the cancellation inevitable.

He said, “let me congratulate the entire Muslim Ummah on the sighting of the moon of the 12th month of the Islamic calendar which also heralds the celebration of Eid-il-Kabir, popularly called “Ileya”, which is the 10th day of the last month of Islam. I understand that “Ileya” celebration will be on Friday, 31st July 2020.

“However, having considered the prevalent circumstances as dictated by COVID-19, this Eid-il-Kabir celebration in Ogun State will follow the same pattern as we had in Eid-il-Fitri at the conclusion of Ramadan Fast, two months ago”.

“We are guided by the counsel of the Ulammah, and especially, in line with the resolution of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA)”.

” Therefore, that there will not be any form of “Eid” prayer or any form of gathering in Ogun State. Each family will have to observe the “Eid” prayer at home”.

“We beseech our citizens to stay safe by staying at home. And, there will not be any festivities or any gathering that violate the COVID-19 protocols of not more than 20 people at a time”.

“We want to thank the entire Muslim Ummah for their thoughtfulness and consent that this year’s prayers will be observed privately and solemnly. I pray that we will all celebrate many more Eid-il-Kabir in the land of the living and in good health. Amin!”

