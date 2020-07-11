COVID-19: NUJ FCT donates 150 protective suits to Resident Doctors

Kindly Share This Story:

By Omeiza Ajayi – Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory FCT Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists NUJ has donated about 150 protective suits to the National Association of Resident Doctors NARD in the territory.

Presenting the items, Chairman of Council, Comrade Emmanuel Ogbeche, said the gesture was to encourage the doctors who are in the frontlines working tirelessly to stem the scourge of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Ogbeche who noted that the move was also in recognition of the risks that frontline workers face in their efforts to curtail the pandemic, urged the doctors to put in their best during this health emergency.

He revealed that nine of his members, who contracted the virus while on duty have fully recovered, given the efforts of the health workers at the isolation centers.

READ ALSO: NUJ commends Umahi on infrastructure development

According to him, the council gave the donation to complement the efforts of government. He urged associations and good-spirited Nigerians to emulate the NUJ FCT by donating to health workers in order to boost their morale.

Receiving the items, President, FCT Chapter of the National Association of Resident Doctors, Dr. Rowland Aigbovo who described himself as a journalist having edited the association’s medical magazine, thanked the NUJ for the kind gesture, saying a lot of synergies is needed to halt the pandemic.

He promised that NARD will always strive to live up to its responsibility by doing its best at all times.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: