COVID-19 not a barrier for our development in Kano — Ganduje

Kindly Share This Story:

By Bashir Bello – Kano

Kano State Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has said that the contagious COVID-19 pandemic is not a stumbling block or barrier to its development of the state.

Ganduje stated this during project inspection of Dangi flyover, Sheikh Qariballah Sheikh Nasuru Kabara flyover, and Kofar Mata flyover, Friday evening.

A statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Abba Anwar quoted the Governor as saying it has reviewed the state’s Master Plan to suit modern time.

According to Anwar, “the projects such as Dangi Three-Layered interchange flyover, with an underpass and surface-leveled modern road, among other state-of-the-art flyovers beautifying the ancient city of Kano coupled with other rural-based infrastructures, are part of the manifestation of the reviewed master plan in the state.

“Though the state like all other states in the federation, are faced with the challenges posed by the global pandemic of COVID-19, we should not allow it to be a stumbling block between us and development. Ours is commitment and dedication to our dear state.

“While Dangi flyover reaches almost a hundred per cent completion stage within the specified time allocated to the giant project, which gulps over N4 Billion and would be commissioned by President Muhammadu Buhari in his encouraging disposition to the Governor’s performance for the development of his (Ganduje) state.

“The hasty and committed nature of the projects, are all in line with his administration’s commitment towards practically ensuring that, “…the reviewed Kano Master Plan becomes a reality and workable for the state to have a more modern look and compete favourably with other global citizen.

“Together with the newly inaugurated Commissioner of Works and Infrastructure, Idris Garba Unguwar Rimi, with other commissioners, governor Ganduje assured that he would do everything humanly possible to see that the facelift process is not halted for whatever reason.

“While Sheikh Qariballah flyover, that reaches an appreciable stage, is designed to principally link the two sides of the famous Murtala Muhammad Specialist Hospital, – a hospital with over four thousand (4,000) bed capacity.

“It also links the Rimi market with some Kano major markets of Kwari and Kofar Wambai. While it serves as a major link between the city, from the Kano Emirate side, where Kano Central Mosque is located, and the popular Kano Dye Pit of Kofar Mata general area.

“All these human-centered infrastructural development, according to the governor, are put in place to accentuate the reviewed state master plan.

“If you were in Kano before we took over power in 2015 and have a cause to visit Kano today, you will surely miss your road or link to your destination. Our facelift, which is centred around development, is of global standard.

“This flyover around Kofar Mata/Kwari market is designed to, apart from beautifying this business area, it will also decongest the areas that link the Kwari market with Kofar Wambai market and Singer market,” The Governor was quoted as saying.

Meanwhile, the company handling the project TRIACTA Nigeria Limited assured the Governor and the people of the state, quality work, and in tandem with global best practice.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: