COVID-19: NOA, NUJ collaborate to fight pandemic

…call on Oyo govt to legalise the use of a facemask

By Adeola Badru

MIFFED by the continuous increase in the COVID-19 cases recorded in the country, the National Orientation Agency, Oyo State chapter, has called for synergy from journalists in the fight against the pandemic in the state.

The director of the agency in the state, Mrs Dolapo Dosunmu made the call, yesterday when she paid a courtesy visit to the leadership of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Oyo State Council, Secretariat, Iyaganku, Ibadan.

The NOA director, who expressed displeasure at the attitudes of some transport workers in the state, who out of their nonchalant attitudes have not adhered strictly to COVID-19 preventive measures, enjoined men of the pen profession to put more of their efforts in the campaign against the spread of the virus, especially as there are still many who are at still the denial phase.

Mrs Dosunmu stressed the need for journalists to spread the message of hope across the state that COVID-19 is not a death sentence as some people were made to believe.

She, equally, used the occasion to present souvenirs of the agency to the NUJ Chairman, Comrade Demola Babalola.

While responding to the remarks of Mrs Dosumu, the NUJ Chairman, Comrade Demola Babalola, on his part, called on the state government to initiate executive bill on the compulsory use of facemask across the state.

He noted that arresting and prosecuting those that failed to comply would help reduce the spread of the virus as well as generating more revenue into the pulse of the state government.

He expressed the readiness of the union to collaborate with the agency in reducing the spread of COVID-19 in the state. The chairman, then, commended Mrs Dosunmu for her commitment and dedication to duty as a director in the agency since her assumption, while urging her not to relent in her effort. Vanguard News

