COVID-19: Nigerian Breweries lauds teachers’ resilience…flags off annual award

By Adesina Wahab

NIGERIAN Breweries Plc has lauded the resilience and doggedness of teachers in the country who have devised new ways to teach virtually in the face of the inhibitions placed by the ravaging coronavirus pandemic and the technological challenges and limits of the Nigerian environment.

This is just as the company has flagged off the annual Maltina Teacher of the Year Award with the call for entries from teachers in private and public secondary schools across the country.

Corporate Affairs Director, Mrs. Sade Morgan, who stated this during the flag off ceremony that also allowed various stakeholders from across the country to participate online, said teachers ought to be commended and celebrated for their contributions to national development.

“This year’s edition of this laudable project is special and symbolic. The Coronavirus pandemic has impacted all aspects of our existence including education. Nevertheless, it has also showcased the resilient spirit of our teachers who have had to find new ways to teach virtually despite the technological challenge and limits of our environment. This once again demonstrates the important role teachers play in the development of the society.

‘Maltina Teacher of the Year Award is an initiative that is cherished by our management team who are deeply passionate about education. This initiative is one of the ways we fulfil and demonstrate our corporate philosophy of Winning with Nigeria,” she said.

Morgan added that NB Plc commits N60 yearly to the award in the forms of winnings, cash prizes, training and capacity building as well as the donation of a block of classroom or a computer laboratory to the school of the first prize winner.

Another top shot of the company, Mr Patrick Olowookere, explained that winners of the previous editions were making the country proud, as they have been taking part in continental and global teachers competition. He disclosed that the 2018 winner ranked 50 in a global competition recently.

He gave the assurance that all protocols to be observed because of the COVID-19 issue would be observed during the screening of participants. He stated that participants could log on to www.maltinateacheroftheyear.com to compete forms online or download the form, complete it and emailed the completed form to maltinateacheroftheyear@heineken.com.

He emphasized that participants should not forget to fill in their teachers registration number.

The Registrar of the Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria, TRCN, Prof. Josiah Ajiboye, commended NB Plc for the initiative and urged other corporate bodies to emulate that.

“This annual award has become a signature project in the annals of education calendar in the country. Teachers own the key when we talk about the education system. In TRCN, we are happy to partner Nigerian Breweries in this laudable project and would help publicise it as much as possible,” he said.

The National Treasurer of the Nigeria Union of Teachers, NUT, Mr Segun Raheem, described any investment in teachers as appropriate and commendable because they help in moulding the lives of children.

Raheem opined that the award had created a healthy rivalry among teachers in public and private schools.

Vanguard

