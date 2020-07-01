COVID-19: Nigeria records 15,839 new positive cases, 317 deaths in 30 days

Kindly Share This Story:

Lagos records 121% increase in new cases, 156% increase in deaths

By Sola Ogundipe

Nigeria has recorded a cumulative total of 15,839 new confirmed COVID-19 cases which is a 160 per cent increase between 30th of May and 30th of June, 2020, according to the latest situation update released by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC.

Over the same period, the country recorded 317 deaths, which is a 116 percent increase even as the number of the cases discharged rose by 6,890 (241 per cent increase).

A breakdown of the data shows that Lagos State accounts for 5,755 (36.3 per cent) of the new cases, 78 (24.6 per cent) of the deaths, and 837 (12 percent) of the cases discharged.

In Lagos State, the epicenter of the COVID-19 epidemic in Nigeria, there is currently a cumulative total of 10,510 confirmed cases which is a 121 per cent increase over the 4,755 confirmed cases recorded by 30th May 2020.

Similarly, during the period in view, Lagos State recorded 78 deaths, a 156% increase over the 50 deaths recorded previously.

As a result of the ramping up of testing centres nationwide, the number of samples rose from 62,583 to 71,674, a114.5 percent increase.

According to the latest COVID-19 update announced on Monday night by the NCDC, a cumulative total of 25,694 new cases have been confirmed nationwide till date, out of which 9,746 cases have recovered and been discharged even as 590 had died in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory

According to the update, 561 new confirmed cases and 17 deaths were recorded in Nigeria on 30th June. Lagos State led with 200 cases, Edo(119), Kaduna (52), FCT(52), Niger (32), Ogun (19), Ondo (16), Imo (14), Plateau (11), Abia (8), Oyo (8), Bayelsa (7), Katsina (6), Kano (5), Bauchi (3), Osun (3), Kebbi (3), Borno (2), and Jigawa (1).

In the NCDC update of 30th May 2020, Nigeria recorded 553 new confirmed cases and 12 deaths reported in 15 states and the FCT, bringing the total of confirmed cases at that time to 9,855 in 35 states and the FCT. Out of this total, 2,856 had been discharged and 273 had died.

The distribution was as follows: Lagos (378), FCT (52), Delta (23), Edo (22), Rivers (14), Ogun (13), Kaduna (12), Kano (9), Borno (7), Katsina (6), Jigawa (5), Oyo (5), Plateau (3), Yobe (3) and Osun (1).

In recent times, the progression off the pandemic in the country has risen astronomically,

In a bid to check the rapid spread of the virus within the community, a lockdown was imposed on Lagos State, Ogun State, and the FCT for about five weeks from 30th March 2020, till the 4th of May 2020.

On 27th April 2020, new measures including an 8 pm to 6 am curfew were imposed as part of new measures to contain the spread of the COVID-19. A phased and gradual easing of lockdown measures in the Lagos, Ogun, and the FCT became effective from 2nd May 2020.

On Monday, 29th June 2020, the Federal government extended the second phase of the eased lockdown by four weeks with the approval of interstate movement after the curfew hours from 10 pm to 4 am with effect from July 1, 2020.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: