COVID-19: Nigeria is 2nd most affected in Africa, 50th globally

By Sola Ogundipe

Nigeria is currently the 2nd most affected country by the COVID-19 pandemic in Africa and 50th in the world after South Africa which is the most affected in Africa, and 16th in the world according to the Johns Hopkins University & Medicine Coronavirus Resource Centre.

On the 5th of July 2020, 544 new confirmed cases and 11 deaths were recorded from 19 states with Lagos recording the highest figure of 199, bringing the overall total to 28,711 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 645 deaths, in 35 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

South Africa, recorded 196,750 confirmed cases and 3,199 deaths while Ghana with 20,085 total confirmed cases and 122 deaths is 3rd in Africa and 55th in the world. With an estimated population of 206 million according to extrapolation of the latest UN data, Nigeria has so far carried out a total of 151,121 tests, equivalent to 733 tests/million population.

South Africa, with a population of 59,3 million has carried out 1.88 million tests equivalent to 30,854 tets/million population, while Ghana with a population of 31 million has done 310,159 tests equivalent to 9,980 tests/million population.

While Nigeria recorded 139 COVID-19 cases/r million population and discharged a total of 11,665 persons after recovery, South Africa and Ghana have discharged 93,315 and 14,870 persons respectively. In terms of cases per million population, South Africa recorded 3,317 and Ghana, 646.

With 3 deaths per million population, Nigeria has fewer deaths than South Africa and Ghana which recorded 54 and 4 respectively. Nigeria has a higher case fatality rate, CFR.of 0.2 percent than the two other countries.

