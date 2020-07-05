COVID-19: NGO commends Ugwuanyi, plans D2D, H2H, P2P sensitization awareness

Kindly Share This Story:

By Okenwa Kennedy Onyema

An NGO, Onyemaechi Hope For the Helpless foundation, Enugu state chapter has Saturday commended the governor of the state, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, for his intellectual steps and measures taken to stem the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

Disclosing this at the New berries park, the state director of the foundation Amb sixtus Igboeli, frowned at the nonchalant behavior of the people towards the NCDC directives, noting that Onyemaechi Hope For the Helpless foundation, would support the governor at any length in ensuring the populace obey the rules and regulations of NCDC.

Igboeli equally noted that the NGO has gotten directors in the 17 LGAs in Enugu state who will reach to the vulnerable and ignorant citizens.

His words, “We have planned for door to door , house to house and person to person grassroots covid-19 awareness in Enugu state.”

Answering questions from the news men the state secretary Amb Friday Ifeanyichukwu Odoh ,said they have 70 volunteers per LGA adding to 17 LGA directors making it 1,207 volunteers in Enugu state which have volunteered to visit different area like churches , markets e.t.c to create awareness and remind them of measures for safety. we use this opportunities to ask for the support of Enugu state Government, philanthropist and well meaning individuals to aid for the movement as planned.

In addendum by Amb Asogwa Chinedu .D the director of Udenu LGA he stated that from his personal observation and that of the foundation , we have all decided to selflessly support Enugu state Government to create awareness and teach various ways of staying safe in the state for the good of the citizens which we know that the state is not at rest trying to ensure the safety and we have vowed to fight for the states citizens working in accordance with the Government of Enugu and as a foundation .

Being challenged by the Newsmen on possible measure on how to carry out the plan, Amb Chukwuebuka Ugwu director of Igboetiti LGA stated that Onyemaechi Hope for the helpless foundation has existed since 2007 and duly registered with CAC and have engaged in various humanitarian services like free medical treatment, share of Mosquito net, payment of medical bills for the less privileged, scholarships, sponsor of skill acquisition and many more. Our volunteers were actively involved in the fights of even Ebola and other unwelcome situations in Enugu state and we have decided to support his excellency Ugwuanyi because of his endless effort.

