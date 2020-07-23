COVID-19: NACK Apparel, Help Now auction celebrity Jerseys to assist Lagosians

Kindly Share This Story:

As part of measures to uplift two million Lagosians who have been badly hit by the economic effects of COVID-19 pandemic, Nigerian Articulate Culture Kollection, NACK, in conjunction with HelpNow, an initiative of Softcom, has launched a charity auction to help affected communities.

This collaboration intends to get 20 extraordinary Nigerians who have distinguished themselves in different endeavors to sign on NACK’s LXN Jerseys. These autographed jerseys will be auctioned via social media and all proceeds will go to HelpNow towards getting support to those affected by the pandemic.

Project Manager of HelpNow Initiative, Adewale Osedeinde, who said these in Lagos, said the auction would take place tomorrow with renowned comedian, Basket Mouth as host.

He added that the comedian would be hosting a live auction of a jersey he signed on his Instagram page at 7.30PM.

Other celebrities like Innocent “2Baba” Idibia and many more will also auction their signed jerseys in the coming weeks in the bid to achieve the N50M goal.

According to Sodeinde, “HelpNow has so far raised over 11 million Naira which has already been disbursed to about 1850 households and they have resolved to ensure that the target is met. The initiative was an avenue to provide succour to vulnerable people that have been negatively impacted by the pandemic and urgently need help.

“Many are unable to provide food for themselves and their families. We thank Nigerians for their donations so far on the platform, but there are millions more out there still waiting for a touch. We must have more people giving so we can ensure none of these people go to bed hungry.”

“League of Extraordinary Nigerians (LXN) is a movement that was designed to help change the narrative of how the world views us as Nigerians, rebrand the Nigerian people and unite us together.’ Said NACK founder and creative head, Tolulope Akinpeloye. He noted that auctioning the signed LXN jerseys is an avenue for people to channel their love for fashion and style into charity.

“Utilizing the LXN jersey this way is special because it is solving a fundamental Nigerian problem and showing us that contrary to what many of us believe, we have more that unites us, than what divides as Nigerians.”

