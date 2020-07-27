Covid 19: Max Int’l donates medical kits to Lagos State Government

Kindly Share This Story:

By Juliet Ebirim

In order to stem the tide of the coronavirus pandemic in the state, MAX International has donated medical kits worth millions of Naira to the Lagos State Government as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility.

The donation was received in Lagos by the Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Ministry of Health, Olusegun Ogboye.

Also read:

Marie Orgah, Max International Secretary, who spoke on behalf of the donor company, said it is important for individuals and corporate businesses to identify and support the government during the Covid-19 pandemic, saying the government cannot afford to fight the disease alone. Mrs Orgah appealed to those who claim that COVID-19 is not real to be careful, saying the virus has killed millions of people both locally and internationally.

According to her, the goal is to support the tremendous efforts of the Lagos State Government, as well as encourage Lagosians to stay protected by washing their hands regularly.

Our aim is to deliver our support as quickly as possible in order to achieve the greatest possible impact for those directly at the helm of affairs and front line workers.

Speaking after receiving the medical supplies in Lekki Phase 1, Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Ministry of Health, Dr Olusegun Ogboye expressed gratitude towards the kind gesture extended to the State government by Max International. Dr Ogboye said the government cannot do it alone and promised that the immune supplements, hand sanitizer and face masks donated will be deployed to front line workers to ensure they are safe from coronavirus. He also expressed gratitude for the time and money earmarked by private organisations to procure medical items during the pandemic.

Ogboye said “This is quite a laudable gesture from the Max International and it would definitely go a long way in supporting our efforts towards preventing the further spread of the coronavirus in Lagos state. Proper sanitation and handwashing with soap remain an easy, effective and affordable way to prevent diseases. Therefore, on behalf of the Lagos State Ministry of Health and the Lagos State Government, I want to say thank you to Max International for their support.”

Max International is the makers of advanced glutathione enhancement technology in the world today. Max’s patented science and supplements support the natural production of Glutathione and a healthier lifestyle.

The donation includes PPE, face masks and hand sanitisers used to combat the coronavirus.

Over the past three months, more than 12, 941 cases of Covid-19 has been recorded, over 1,948 patients have been treated in Lagos and the incidence of the disease has 175 deaths.

Max International has promised to continue to engage in strategic donations to assist in curtailing the infectious virus.

Vanguard News

Kindly Share This Story: