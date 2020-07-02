Breaking News
COVID-19: Lagos discharges 40 more patients

On 6:46 pm
more patients
Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State.

Lagos State Government on Thursday announced the recovery and discharge of 40 more Coronavirus patients, after they tested negative to the disease twice.

Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu said in a statement that those discharged included 38 Nigerians and two foreigners.

”Good people of Lagos, today, 40 #COVID-19 Lagos patients; 17 females and 23 males, including two foreign nationals, were discharged from our Isolation facilities to reunite with the society.

”The patients: 19 from Onikan, seven from Gbagada; three from Mainland Infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba; eight from Agidingbi and three from LUTH Isolation Centres, were discharged after full recovery and testing negative to COVID-19.

”Let’s continue to adhere strictly to #PhysicalDistancing and #handhygiene principles #ForACOVID19FreeLagos,” Sanwo-Olu pleaded.

Vanguard

