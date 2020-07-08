COVID-19: Kwara starts contact tracing of late CoS

Kindly Share This Story:

To be buried Wednesday

By Demola Akinyemi

Kwara state government has ordered all persons who had contacts with the late Chief of staff, Alh Adisa Logun in the last fourteen days to surrender themselves for a test at its COVID -19 Infectious Disease Center and then proceed on self-isolation until the result of their test is communicated to them.

This directive is contained in a press statement issued on Wednesday morning by Commissioner for Health, Dr. Raji Razaq while announcing the burial rites of the late chief of staff.

The Septuagenarian, who died late Tuesday afternoon will be buried today in line with COVID-19 protocols.

The statement reads, “The Kwara State Ministry of Health has received with rude shock the sudden demise of Aminu Adisa Logun, mni., the Chief of Staff to His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Kwara State, on account of COVID-19 complications.

” In line with the COVID-19 protocols and guidelines, all persons who have had contact with the late chief of staff in the last 14 days are to proceed to the COVID-19 Infectious Disease Centre/Hospital at Sobi for immediate collection of their samples for test.

” Such persons will thereafter proceed to self-isolate until the result of their test is communicated to them.

” After due consultations, the family and the government of Kwara State hereby announce that a dignifying COVID-19 compliant janazah would be held in honour of the late Chief of Staff on Wednesday (today) July 8th at his GRA home in Ilorin, the state capital.

” His janazah shall be supervised by the burial team of the COVID-19 Technical committee in accordance with extant protocols for Muslims.

” The janazah prayer shall be led by the Chief Imam of Ilorin. Only selected family members, a few clerics appointed by His Eminence the Emir of Ilorin, and a few government officials are to attend.

“We empathise with His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Kwara State, the family of our Chief of Staff, and all Kwarans at this mourning period.

“We further advise that friends, families, and associates should please mourn and pray for him from their respective abodes.

” We emphasise that members of the public should kindly respect the privacy of the family and all safety rules at this time and always.”

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: