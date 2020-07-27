[COVID-19] Just in: Secondary schools in Nigeria to reopen August 4

Kindly Share This Story:

By Idowu Bankole

August 4, 2020, has been announced by the federal government of Nigeria as the date for resumption of secondary schools across the country.

This was made known in a statement issued on Monday by the director of press and public relations, Ministry of Education, Mr Ben Bem Goong.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE:

The unanimous decisions reached was reached at a virtual consultative meeting between the Federal Ministry of Education, Honourable Commissioners of Education of the 36 states.

Also read:

The statement revealed that “Only students in exit classes are expected to resume, so that they can participate in the West African Examination (WAEC) exercise scheduled to begin on August 17, 2020”.

“Secondary schools in the country are to reopen as from the 4th of August, 2020 for exit classes only. Students will have two weeks within which to prepare for the West African Examinations (WAEC) due to start on the 17th of August, 2020,” the statement read.

“These were the unanimous decisions reached today at a virtual consultative meeting between the Federal Ministry of Education, Honourable Commissioners of Education of the 36 states, the Nigeria Union of Teachers, (NUT), the proprietors of private schools, and Chief Executives of examination bodies.

“It was agreed that the exit classes should resume immediately after the Sallah break, from the 4th of August, 2020 to enable them to prepare for the WAEC examinations scheduled to commence from the 17th of August, 2020.

“The meeting also resolved that a passionate appeal be made to the Federal Government through the Presidential Task Force on Covid-19 and public-spirited Nigerians for assistance to schools across the country to enable them fast track the preparations for safe reopening, as agreed.”

Another meeting is scheduled for Tuesday “between the federal ministry of education and chief executives of examination bodies namely, NECO, NABTEB and NBAIS to harmonise their examination dates, which will be conveyed to stakeholders expeditiously by the Federal Ministry of Education”.

Vanguard News

Kindly Share This Story: