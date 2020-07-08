COVID-19: Iranian leader, Rouhani, bans wedding, funeral ceremonies

Kindly Share This Story:

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Wednesday banned people from holding ceremonies to celebrate weddings and funerals as the number of coronavirus cases in the country continues to rise steeply.

“Both are banned until further notice,” Rouhani told a cabinet meeting, and said that the requirement for people to wear face masks in public places should remain in place.

“That’s the only way we can start into autumn feeling relaxed,” Rouhani was cited as saying by Isna News Agency.

Thousands of Iranians have been infected with the virus while attending wedding and funeral ceremonies where protective health regulations were not observed, according to the Health Ministry.

Alongside travelling by public transport, such ceremonies are the places where people are most likely to become infected, the ministry said.

Iran recorded a surge in cases this week, with 350 deaths due to the virus reported during the last 48 hours.

More than 5,200 people were infected with the coronavirus in the same period.

In total, more than 12,000 people in the country have died of the virus, and more than 250,000

[NAN]

Vanguard News Nigeria.

Kindly Share This Story: