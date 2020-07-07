COVID-19: Ijaw kingdom embarks on 7-day prayer session for Okowa, family

Kindly Share This Story:

By Perez Brisibe

UGHELLI – THE people of Tuomo kingdom in Delta and Bayelsa States, have embarked on a 7-day fasting and prayer session for the quick recovery of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State, his wife, Edith Okowa and daughter from COVID-19.

Traditional prime minister of the kingdom, Chief Mike Loyibo, said the prayer session which began last Saturday, will be concluded on Friday.

Chief Loyibo in the statement, also appealed to all Deltans to comply with the COVID-19 regulations as issued by the Nigeria Center for Disease Control, NCDC.

He said: “Having witnessed the performances of Governor Okowa particularly in my kingdom of Tuomo, we are indeed pained by the news of his COVID-19 status.

“All pastors and clergies in the kingdom have been mobilised to the traditional headquarters of the kingdom for the prayer session which holds from 6am to 6pm daily.

“We believe the governor has done very well, and it is only right that he needs our prayers at this crucial time and we should support the government in the fight against the virus.

“As a Christian kingdom, we decided to embark on a fasting and prayer session for God to intervene in the health of Okowa, the first family and others that who must have tested positive to the virus.”

