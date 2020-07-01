COVID-19: I wish Gov Akeredolu quick recovery – Ikubese

Kindly Share This Story:

…urges those who’ve come in contact with Gov Akeredolu to self-isolate

Ex Presidential aspirant and Convener, YesWeFit Revolutionary Movement, Dr Thomas-Wilson Ikubese has wished the Governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu quick recovery from the Coronavirus disease, codenamed COVID-19.

Governor Akeredolu, in a video on his social media handle, had informed the general public that he tested positive for Covid-19. He said in the video that he had begun the necessary treatment and measures to prevent spreading the virus.

Meanwhile, while wishing the Governor quick recovery, Dr. Ikubese also urged all those who may have come in contact with the Governor to immediately self-isolate themselves to prevent spreading the virus. He also warned the general public to take preventive measures against the pandemic very seriously because Covid-19 is real.

Accordingly ng to him, “I wish His Excellency, the Governor of Ondo State, Arakunrin Rotimi Akeredolu quick recovery from Covid-19, following his public address on the subject matter today.

I herein wish to remind our people that Covid-19 is indeed REAL!

Let’s diligently observe all the precautionary measures:

*Clean your hands often. Use soap and water, or an alcohol-based hand sanitiser.

*Maintain a safe distance from anyone who is coughing or sneezing.

*Wear a mask when physical distancing is not possible.

*Don’t touch your eyes, nose or mouth.

*Cover your nose and mouth with your bent elbow or a tissue when you cough or sneeze.

*Stay home if you feel unwell.

*If you have a fever, cough and difficulty breathing, seek medical attention.

Finally, I appeal to those who have been in close contact with His Excellency and those who have been in close contact with him recently, to immediately self-isolate.

Persons who however present with fever, dry cough, tiredness, aches and pains, sore throat, diarrhoea, conjunctivitis, headache, loss of taste or smell, skin rash, discolouration of fingers or toes, difficulty in breathing or shortness of breath, chest pain or pressure, should call the following numbers; 08002684319, 07002684319, 070012684319 for assistance.

We fit keep safe for ourselves, friends and family if we take these simple precautions.

#YesWeFit.”

