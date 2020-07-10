COVID-19: Hundreds protest Imo police killing of cyclist over N50 bribe

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chinonso Alozie – Owerri

A cyclist (Okada man) was reportedly shot dead by a police officer for not giving him N50 as a penalty for not wearing his facemask at Banana junction in Amaifeke Orlu local government area of Imo state.

Immediately the cyclist was confirmed dead, hundreds of residents and angry passers-by took to the street in protest to express their anger over the killing of the Okada man.

Vanguard gathered that the policeman and his team escaped by shooting sporadically in the air to prevent been apprehended by the angry protesters.

An eyewitness told Vanguard that “The Okada man was stopped by the policeman on the security checkpoint and the Okada man stopped and the police officer asked him why he was not warring his face mask, as the Okada man was explaining to him.

“The police officer said that he did not want to hear any other thing that he (Okada) man has committed an offence and must pay for it. The police officer stretched out his hand out to the Okada man to do the needful.

“But the Okada man refused but pleaded that he did not have any money with him and that he will do something next time. The policeman was not satisfied with the response and he cocked his gun and the next thing we heard was a gunshot.”

All efforts made by Vanguard to get the reactions of the Imo state Police Public Relations Officers, Orlando Ikeokwu, were not successful as he refused to pick his phone calls.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

Kindly Share This Story: