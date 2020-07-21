COVID-19: How to stay strong in business — Investor, Chukwudi Ezenwa

Kindly Share This Story:

As the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is plaguing and biting the world hard, an Anambra State-based businessman, Chukwudi Ezenwa, has advised Nigerians on how to stay strong in business, charging them to make wise decisions on particular investments, saying gains from one can help sustain the other.

Ezenwa, a multiple business entrepreneur, explained that he managed to stay afloat because of his involvement in so many other businesses, and speaking further on how his business thrived during this economic recession, the business typhoon added that his real estate business has proven to be the only one among others that has stayed strong during this pandemic.

“Before the pandemic, I had always seen real estate development as a bedrock for national stability, economic recovery, and expansion. For goods importation, most importers have been unable to send money across for goods from many foreign countries across the globe due to the closure of businesses in those countries, which has lasted for over four months in some cases thus this would be a perfect time to explore real estate investments,” Ezenwa said.

He charged would-be investors that it is better to invest in real estate than keeping those funds in the banks.

He, however, emphasised that real estate business doesn’t apply to people who have low income or can barely feed while urging everyone to ensure they make only strategic investments as this is a time for an average Nigerian to be very economical and conservative about spendings.

Ezenwa, who had earlier shown his philanthropy to Anambra people said, he made a generous donation to people through the Anambra State government to help alleviate the sufferings of those whose source of income had been crippled by the dreaded virus.

According to him, his desire to help stemmed from the devastation the virus has left “in our nation and the world at large, knowing particularly that in Nigeria, some people have been left stranded and starving due to the implementation of lockdown in some part of the country.”

He noted that, since “some companies are facing depreciation of value and stocks, as well as the cutting down of staff on payroll,” the young businessmen from the South-Eastern region of Nigeria, said he took the responsibility upon himself as a philanthropist after donating N2 million to the Anambra State government, to support the battle against coronavirus, he also decided to supply lots of food items and palliatives to his local government and other areas in Anambra State.

As it currently stands, Anambra is one of those states that have enjoyed immunity to the COVID-19 pandemic but also heavily affected by the nationwide massive lockdown, and its business city, Onitsha, which has been a global hub for traders has been stagnated in business transactions, due to the social distancing rule which has reduced patronage at the crowded marketplace.

The Anambra businessman, speaking on his philanthropy informed that he has been helping a lot of people behind the scene especially those around him, adding that, “I have been able to do a lot to better the lives of people around me and beyond. During this period, I’ve made a lot of anonymous donations because I have always led a private life. We’ve equally sent out palliatives to a lot of persons to cushion the effect of this pandemic.”

Ezenwa, the real estate financier, filmmaker and CEO of GSS group, a security firm which supplies security personnel for celebrities, politicians and events, while receiving recognition from the Anambra State government urged Nigerians to make the most of the little that is given to them as the Pandemic is affecting everyone.

