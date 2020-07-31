COVID-19: Happy EID El kabir, wear a mask in public & at home – CRS Health Commissioner

Kindly Share This Story:

…Persons above 50 should pray at home with family

As we join our Moslem brothers and sisters all over the world to celebrate the Eid El-kabir, we continue to pray for the peace and safety of all Cross Riverians, especially during this COVID-19 pandemic.

As we show up at the mosque and at public places to celebrate with friends, it is important that everyone follow all the safety guidelines laid down by the Cross River State Government and NCDC.

In a press release the Commissioner for Health and Chairman COVID-19 Dr Betta Edu said “Wearing a face mask helps protects us from the droplets that carry the COVID-19 virus. Please everyone should Take Responsibility for their health and that of their loved ones this period by encouraging them to use hand sanitizers, wash their hands often, avoid handshakes, avoid hugs and also use their mask even at home since the would be expecting visitors”.

She went on to say that COVID-19 spreads when people move around. It is important to Take Responsibility; avoid non-essential movement & large gatherings. Let’s celebrate Sallah safely

Dr Edu advises Moslems to Observe Eid prayer in small groups and everyone should be screened before the enter the mosque. “ Happy Salah but For your safety & others: wear a mask, maintain physical distancing & people over 50yrs should worship at home”. She further advices those with chronic illnesses to also stay at home this period and avoid large prayer gatherings. Even at your friends house use your mask.

Happy Salah, stay safe!!!!!!!

Vanguard

