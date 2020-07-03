COVID-19 gradual ease of lockdown: Sanwo-Olu reopens schools August 3

Kindly Share This Story:

Boarding schools, churches, mosques, event centres, others remain shut

Warns against illegal testing centres

Curfew remains 10pm to 4am

Selected state workers still to work from home

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu has announced the resumption of both public and private schools beginning from August 3, 2020, after over three months of lockdown due to outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic.

He, however, said students in transitional classes, Senior Secondary School, SS3 and Technical 3, who have mandatory public exams ahead of them are permitted to resume at only day schools as soon as possible for revision classes and examination.

Sanwo-Olu announced this on Friday while giving an update on the COVID-19 situation report in the state, held at Lagos House, Marina, Lagos.

He said: “All schools and educational institutions will remain closed. We continue to support online teaching of the curriculum during this period. However, students in transitional classes, who have mandatory Public exams ahead of them are permitted to resume at only day schools as soon as possible for revision classes and examination.”

He stressed that all educational establishments are to follow established public health guidelines and protocol for re-opening the schools for those categories of students.

“For the avoidance of doubt, students impacted by this directive are those in primary 6; J.S.3 and S.S.3.

“Commencement dates for this opening will be announced after such schools have met the required guidelines and protocols and provision of essentials for both students and teachers alike,” Sanwo-Olu stated.

Tertiary Institutions are to continue their online academic activities which he stated were at various advanced stages.

“In our Public Service, we will not be making any changes at this time but encourage our staff working from home to continue to improve themselves through the various online Learning Management Systems (LMS) portals that we have enrolled them onto in line with the circulars issued by The Head of Service.

“All restrictions applying to mass gatherings will remain in force. That is, no more than 20 persons permitted, and this includes funerals as well.

Opening times for government and private offices, markets, supermarkets, eateries and so on, will remain as approved.”

