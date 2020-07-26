COVID-19: Govt calls for strict adherence to protocols as Edo records five new deaths

Kindly Share This Story:

The Edo State Government has urged residents to strictly adhere to set guidelines to contain the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic as the death toll for the virus hits 77.

Commissioner for Health, Dr Patrick Okundia, who spoke to journalists in Benin City, said the state recorded five more COVID-19-related deaths and 37 new confirmed cases.

Okundia assured that the Governor Godwin Obaseki-led administration remains resolute and committed to containing the pandemic and protecting Edo people.

According to him, Edo State also discharged 34 more COVID-19 patients, who have tested negative for the virus and cleared from the state’s isolation centres to return to their families.

He added: “The confirmed cases were tested at the Irrua Specialist Hospital (ISTH) laboratory and the University of Benin Teaching Hospital laboratory (38). We have now recorded a total of 2165 confirmed cases, 9950 suspected cases, 77 deaths and 1394 discharged persons.”

The commissioner, who identified screening and testing as essential in the government’s efforts at containing the pandemic, noted: “The Edo State Government urges all citizens to comply with government directives, aimed at ensuring the health and safety of all Edo people.

“While the government ramps up efforts to win the war against this deadly virus, it is vital that residents stay at home and observe social distancing guidelines and other precautionary measures against the spread of the disease, including regular handwashing with soap under running water and the use of alcohol-based hand sanitisers.”

Okundia further urged citizens to present or report themselves through the Edo State COVID-19 toll-free response lines, 08001235111 or 08002200110, following any recent travel into the country, travel from high incidence states or contact with confirmed cases.

