COVID-19: Gov Sule seeks Assembly’s approval of N62.96bn 2020 revised budget

By David Odama – Lafia

Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule Monday presented a revised 2020 budget of N62.96bn to the state house of assembly for consideration and approval occasioned by the effects of coronavirus on the economy.

The Speaker, Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi announced this after the Majority Leader of the House, Tanko Tunga APC Awe North read the governor’s letter at the House plenary in Lafia.

Balarabe Abdullahi said the revised budget tagged”Budget of Inclusive Development” became necessary following the effect of Coronavirus pandemic on the socio-economic activities of the state.

According to the speaker, “in furtherance to the support of Abdullahi Sule’s administration to succeed, the House has expeditiously passed the 2020 appropriation amendment bill of 62.96bn after the first and second reading respectively.

“The accelerated passage of N62,968,348, 139.00 is due to the COVID-19 pandemic ravaging the world and the importance attached to the development of the state.

According to the budget speaker, recurrent expenditure is N31,943,912,285.00 bn, Capital expenditure isN26,465,632,374.

00 bn while the consolidated revenue fund charges stood at N4,558,803,479.00 bn only

The speaker committed the revised budget to the House Committee on Finance and Appropriation for its necessary action and to report back to the House on Wednesday, July 22nd.

Earlier, Hon Tanko Tunga, the Majority Leader of the House while presenting the governor’s message, urged his colleagues to give the budget an accelerated passage in the interest of development.

Mohammed Okpoku (APC-Udege/Loko) and Suleiman Yakubu(APC-Awe South) in their contribution said that the revised budget is timely considering the effects of COVID-19 in the society.

It would be recalled that the governor had on Dec. 4, 2019. presented a 2020 budget proposal of N100.52 billion to the Assembly for consideration and approval.

Sule, who tagged it as “Budget of Inclusive Development”, said that it was anchored on his administration’s policy of transparency, accountability, and prudence.

The state assembly subsequently passed the appropriation bill into law on Dec. 23, 2019, after raising it from N100.5 billion to N108.4 billion.

