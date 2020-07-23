COVID-19: Ganduje signs reviewed appropriation bill to law after reduction by 30 per cent

Kindly Share This Story:

By Abdulmumin Murtala, Kano

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano state has signed the reviewed appropriation document to law after reducing it by 30 per cent from N200 billion to N138.3 billion with N78.8 Billion for recurrent expenditure and N54.9 billion for capital expenditure.

The governor signed the Reviewed Appropriation Law and Financial Management Law after reviewing the 2020 Budget document, to cater for the aftermath of COVID-19 pandemic and after effecting the passing all the necessary legislative stages on Thursday.

Signing the documents, governor Ganduje stated that, “We are all aware that due to COVID-19 pandemic, especially with the shut down of the state for over a month, our sources of revenue were drastically reduced.

“So also other allocation. For that, we need to have a realistic budget that could cater to the post-COVID-19 period.”

For the Financial Management Law, he said “We have this Law in order to guide our financial engagement and management for a better society. With such guided financial actions, the path to sustainable development would be smoother than it is now.”

He made it very clear that the state would work harder to trickle down development to the citizenry saying “All our ministries, departments and agencies are ready to redouble their efforts in facing POST-COVID-19 era.”

