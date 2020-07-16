COVID-19: FG mulls financial support for indigenous inventions

Kindly Share This Story:

By Emmanuel Elebeke

The Federal Government has promised to offer financial assistance to all indigenous inventions in order to enable the reposition of the economy.

This is even as President Muhammadu Buhari has directed the Federal Ministry of Science and Technology to take a full inventory of all indigenous inventions and innovations for possible assistance.

The President, who is the Chairman of the Presidential Standing Committee on Inventions and Innovation (PSCII), further directed the committee, to identify credible research products with the potentials to impact all gamut of national life.

The Minister of State for Science and Technology, Barrister Mohammed Abdullahi dropped the hint when he received a young Nigerian Inventor, Mr. Usman Dalhatu, a Chemical Engineering Student of Ahmadu Bello Student, Zaria in his office on Thursday, in Abuja.

Usman Dalhatu was in Abuja to display to the Minister his inventions- medical ventilators and the sweeping machines.

Barr. Abdullahi, who expressed satisfaction with the inventions, described Nigerian Youths as very creative, innovative and have the capacity to excel like their counterparts in other parts of the world.

The Minister assured the young innovator of the support of the Ministry and directed the Agencies of the Ministry-The National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure- (NASENI), The National Office for Technology Acquisition and Promotion, (NOTAP) and The Federal Institute of Industrial Research, Oshodi (FIIRO) to broker a partnership with the young inventor so as to make his products globally competitive for exportation.

Already, NOTAP has assisted the inventor by patenting his sweeping machine for possible commercialization.

Speaking earlier, Mr. Usman Dalatu, said his inventions are environmentally friendly, cost-effective, elastic, and can be powered by solar energy. The ventilators can also be used in Ambulances, Armored Tanks, etc.

He called on the Federal Government to assist in patronizing and promoting the two products, adding that the products had gone through clinical trials for one week in Gombe state.

Vanguard

