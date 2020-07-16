COVID-19 exposes Nigeria’s neglect for NCDs — Dr. Kingsley Akinroye

Kindly Share This Story:

Says hypertension, diabetes, fuelling deaths of patients

Nigeria NCD Alliance, others get $300,000 to address needs of sufferers

By Chioma Obinna

A renowned cardiologist and the Vice President, Scientific Affairs of the Nigeria Non-Communicable Diseases, NCD, Alliance, Dr. Kingsley Akinroye has said that COVID-19 has exposed Nigeria’s lack of commitment to the course of Non-Communicable Diseases, NCDs, lamenting that NCDs such as hypertension and diabetes among others are fuelling deaths of victims of the virus.

To this end, Nigeria, NCD Alliance, and 19 others have been awarded $300,000 to address the critical needs of people living with NCDs during this period of COVID-19.

Akinroye who spoke at a press conference in Lagos noted that available reports in Nigeria have shown that hypertension, diabetes, cancer, HIV, and other cardiovascular diseases were responsible for the majority of COVID-19 deaths recorded so far.

He said the years of lack of commitment to the course of NCDs has come back to haunt the nation.

Stating that people with NCDs are more vulnerable to COVID-19, and may likely die from it, he disclosed that NCDs accounts for 29per cent of deaths in Nigeria.

Speaking at the media launch of the first Civil Society Solidarity Fund on NCDs in response to COVID-19, he urged the Federal Government to begin to strengthen the country’s healthcare system by increasing awareness, providing access to care and treatment as well as budgeting more money for NCDs care and management.

He urged the Presidential Taskforce on COVID-19 to procure mobile vans for more lab testing in the grassroots as well as providing free hypertensive drugs for people living with hypertension since they are more vulnerable,

Speaking on the grants, Akinroye explained that 20 civil societies across the globe, including Nigeria, NCD Alliance was awarded grants up to $300,000 to accelerate the response to the pandemic.

Akinroye added that the fund would support the NCD Alliance Nigeria in addressing the critical needs o people living with NCDs during the pandemic through advocacy and communication activities that would support stronger organisational stability and resilience.

“Out of the money regional and national NCD Alliance will get up to $15,000 to support them to address c the critical needs of people living with NCDs during COVID-19 via advocacy and communication activities that will support stronger organisational stability and resilience”

“Activities in Nigeria will include the development of a database of people living with NCDs in Lagos, Osun, and Federal Capital Territory and by NCD area of focus. Also, establishment and support for people living with NCDs with skills and knowledge, and connect them to NCD Alliance Nigeria, Federal Ministry of Health, World Health Organisation and State Ministry of Health in the four states,” he added.

He further stated that they would build capacity for people living with NCDs on advocacy for their rights to health, prevention, access to treatment and care; provision of support, and empowerment.

He explained that the Nigeria NCD Alliance will also develop a directory and a database in the states by area of focus cardiovascular disease, diabetes, cancer, sickle cell disease, respiratory diseases, and mental health.

