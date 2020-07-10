COVID-19: Egbin prioritises steady power, staff safety

Kindly Share This Story:

By Victor Young

THE Management of Egbin Power Plant, has given insight into how it has so far maintain steady power supply to its customers and safety of its employees since the beginning of COVID-19 pandemic, saying uninterrupted power supply and staff safety is its priority,

A statement by the Chief Executive Officer, CEO, of the plant, Paul Harriman said the Company’s seamless business continuity plan and its proven safety machinery had continued to drive its high performance levels and employee well-being at Egbin, one of Africa’s largest power generation companies.

Harriman said the deployment of the company’s safety protocol in response to the COVID-19 pandemic had paved the way for zero disruption at the power plant which provides a quarter of power generated in Nigeria.

According to him, in addition to virtual operations, employees who had to run the plant in person remained in full compliance with all safety precautions, helping Egbin maintain an optimal generation capacity in the first half of the year.

He said “From the basic precautionary measures and protocols advised by the NCDC and WHO to Egbin’s in-house protocol, we have the situation under control at the plant. Prior to the pandemic, we had a remarkable safety record of over 3.7 million man hours with zero Loss Time Injury, LTI, and this positive record continues amid the pandemic.

“The company’s employees have not been compelled to remain within the premises as a result of the pandemic, contrary to recent misleading media reports.”

Kindly Share This Story: